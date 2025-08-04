Ceiling Collapse at Guwahati PVR Sparks Panic, Injures Three

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 4: A sudden fall of the false ceiling within the PVR Cinema hall at City Centre Mall in Guwahati caused panic and chaos among cinemagoers on Sunday evening, August 3. The accident took place around 7 p.m. during a show of the film Mahavatar Narsimha, leaving at least three persons, a woman and a child, injured.

Witnesses described how a part of the ceiling collapsed unexpectedly, showering debris upon the audience that was seated. “There was a big crash, and then screaming and running for the doors,” an audience member seated at the rear of the auditorium described.

Emergency services quickly reached the location and took the injured to nearby hospitals. Medical authorities later declared that all three victims are stable. As a precautionary measure, PVR authorities suspended all screenings and closed off the affected screen. The mall security also evacuated the complex and cordoned off the affected section.

The PVR cinema, currently marking its silver jubilee, has a history of technical mishaps — notably a screen-damaging short circuit a decade ago. Sunday’s incident has reignited questions about maintenance and safety standards in commercial entertainment venues.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Fire & Emergency Services officials have initiated an inquiry. An audit of the structure is being conducted to ascertain if negligence or design errors led to the collapse of the ceiling. “Mall and cinema authorities will face action if lapses in safety are established,” said a top GMC official.

As of Sunday evening late, neither City Centre Mall nor PVR Cinemas had made an official response. Meanwhile, public anxiety has risen, with residents demanding strict accountability and a city-level safety audit of cinema halls.

“This could have been tragic. We expect safety when we take our family to see movies,” said one parent outside the mall.

The accident also mirrors larger issues confronting Assam’s cinema halls, several of which have closed down after 2010 owing to economic struggles. As the popularity of streaming sites such as Netflix gained momentum, old-fashioned movie watching has become a rarity, and obsolete equipment in surviving cinemas has essentially gone unrepaired.

Investigations are underway, and more details are likely to emerge within the next few days.