Tripura CM directs for development of new parking zones to tackle traffic woes

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 28: Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that the Traffic Police, Transport Department, and Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) must collaborate to alleviate traffic congestion on Agartala’s busiest roads.

- Advertisement -

He directed the immediate identification and development of new parking zones.

“Traffic Police, Transport Department, and AMC need to work together to avoid traffic jams on Agartala’s busiest roads. No-parking zones in the city should be regularly monitored, and strict action should be taken against traffic law violators when necessary,” he said.

CM Saha said this during a review meeting on the traffic system within the AMC area, held at the secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed various aspects of the traffic system in the AMC area and highlighted that the latest technology is being integrated into the traffic management system.

- Advertisement -

“The state government is working on a multi-pronged plan to ensure that citizens can travel safely on the roads. Increasing the number of parking zones in Agartala city is essential to reducing traffic congestion,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the Superintendent of Traffic Police to identify suitable locations for the new parking zone and commence work immediately.

He also emphasized the importance of relocating vendors conducting business along Agartala’s busiest roads and urged the AMC to facilitate their placement in designated areas. Additionally, he recommended regular surveillance in these zones.

The Chief Minister further directed the Traffic Unit, AMC, and Transport Department to jointly regulate the movement of battery-operated rickshaws on Agartala’s busiest streets.

- Advertisement -

“All flats or multi-storied buildings under construction in urban areas should be routinely inspected to ensure adherence to parking plans. The proper disposal of vehicles older than 15 years should also be monitored. Additionally, measures should be taken to control car sales to curb vehicle growth. Traffic police must remain vigilant in managing vehicle speeds on the flyover,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte to expedite the road-widening projects within the city.