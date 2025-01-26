Meet resolves to decongest urban traffic in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 25: A high-level meeting resolved to implement practical measures to decongest urban traffic in Dimapur promptly, ensuring a smoother commuting experience for the residents of the town while keeping urban growth and environmental concerns in mind.

The meeting, chaired by Nagaland chief secretary J Alam, was held at Dimapur DC’s conference hall on Friday to deliberate on strategies for decongesting urban traffic in the town.

District administration officials, Dimapur commissioner of police K Sophie, key officials, urban planners, and representatives from various departments and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) attended the meeting.

During the discussion, pressing issues related to increasing traffic congestion, the need for improved road infrastructure, and effective traffic management strategies were brought to the forefront.

The officials also analysed the current challenges and brainstormed long-term solutions to streamline urban mobility and reduce traffic bottlenecks.

Emphasising the importance of a collaborative approach in addressing traffic woes, Alam said traffic congestion has become a critical issue in Dimapur.

He suggested the need to adopt innovative solutions and ensure coordinated efforts among all departments to create a sustainable urban transport system.

The meeting recommended widening of key roads, creating alternate routes, implementing strict parking regulations, and exploring public transport enhancements.

Plans for a detailed traffic management study and the introduction of smart traffic systems were also discussed.

The NHIDCL gave a review presentation to ease traffic in the town.

Later, the chief secretary, along with other officials, inspected the proposal for Dimapur bypass road to Kohima near New Field check gate, Dimapur.