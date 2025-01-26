12 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 26, 2025
type here...

Meet resolves to decongest urban traffic in Dimapur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 25: A high-level meeting resolved to implement practical measures to decongest urban traffic in Dimapur promptly, ensuring a smoother commuting experience for the residents of the town while keeping urban growth and environmental concerns in mind.
The meeting, chaired by Nagaland chief secretary J Alam, was held at Dimapur DC’s conference hall on Friday to deliberate on strategies for decongesting urban traffic in the town.

- Advertisement -

District administration officials, Dimapur commissioner of police K Sophie, key officials, urban planners, and representatives from various departments and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) attended the meeting.

Related Posts:

10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
View all stories


During the discussion, pressing issues related to increasing traffic congestion, the need for improved road infrastructure, and effective traffic management strategies were brought to the forefront.
The officials also analysed the current challenges and brainstormed long-term solutions to streamline urban mobility and reduce traffic bottlenecks.
Emphasising the importance of a collaborative approach in addressing traffic woes, Alam said traffic congestion has become a critical issue in Dimapur.

He suggested the need to adopt innovative solutions and ensure coordinated efforts among all departments to create a sustainable urban transport system.
The meeting recommended widening of key roads, creating alternate routes, implementing strict parking regulations, and exploring public transport enhancements.

Plans for a detailed traffic management study and the introduction of smart traffic systems were also discussed.
The NHIDCL gave a review presentation to ease traffic in the town.
Later, the chief secretary, along with other officials, inspected the proposal for Dimapur bypass road to Kohima near New Field check gate, Dimapur.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

400 athletes from Manipur to participate in 38th National Games: CM

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025 Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health