BJP releases party manifesto for upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 27: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda released the party’s manifesto for the Mizoram elections today.

- Advertisement -

The release took place at the party’s state head office in Aizawl, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton among others present.

Released BJP's manifesto for Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 in Aizawl today.



This 'vision document' encompasses our vision of making Mizoram one of the leading states in Northeast through rapid transformation in fields like women empowerment, healthcare, infrastructure, and… pic.twitter.com/Dm6iXdExmT — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 27, 2023

Nadda highlighted key features of the manifesto, including a ‘Drug Free Mizoram’ operation aimed at curbing drug addiction among the state’s youth.

The BJP also plans to launch ‘Mizoram Education Upgrade’ and ‘Zirlai Simathawana Mission’, with budgets of Rs 250 crore and Rs 350 crore respectively, to modernise existing government schools and colleges.