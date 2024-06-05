30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
type here...

BJP’s Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao win Arunachal LS seats

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, June 4: Union minister Kiren Rijiju and another BJP candidate Tapir Gao won the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission.

Both retained the seat.

- Advertisement -

Rijiju won the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress by a margin of 1,00,738 votes, the Election Commission said.

The BJP nominee polled 2,05,417 votes while Tuki, a former chief minister, bagged 1,04,679 votes.

In 2019, the union minister had won the seat by a margin of 1,74,843 votes.

Rijiju, the earth sciences minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet has been representing the Arunachal Pradesh West seat since 2004, except for one term. He lost to Congress’ Takam Sanjay in 2009.

- Advertisement -

BJP MP Tapir Gao won the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency defeating his nearest rival Bosiram Siram of the Congress by a margin of 30,421 votes.

Gao secured 1,45,581 votes while Siram bagged 1,15,160 votes.

Polling in the two constituencies in the state bordering China was held in the first phase on April 19, along with assembly polls in the northeastern state.

In the assembly elections, the ruling BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly followed by the National People’s Party (NPEP) in five, NCP in three seats, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) in two seats, Congress in one and independent candidates won in three seats respectively. (PTI)

10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha wins Mizoram LS seat

The Hills Times -
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons 8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July 10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday