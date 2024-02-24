23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 24, 2024
type here...

BJYM Members Urged To Carry Forward Development Initiatives

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Feb 23: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein has urged Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members to carry forward all the development initiatives of the state and the central governments.

Addressing a gathering at the BJYM Sammelan for Eastern Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency at Namsai on Thursday, Mein urged them to maintain discipline and work sincerely to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

- Advertisement -

He said the state has seen unprecedented development in many sectors in the last seven years under chief minister Pema Khandu’s leadership.

The deputy chief minister urged the Yuva Morcha members to create awareness about the welfare schemes of the government.

Till elections are over, Mein said the name of the party should be on everyone’s lips.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao said the guiding principle of the BJP is ‘nation first, party next and self last’.

- Advertisement -

Over 1,000 BJYM delegates from 27 assembly constituencies participated at the sammelan.

BJP general secretary and BJYM in-charge Tadar Niglar, Namsai MLA and BJP general secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom, state food and civil supplies minister Kamlung Mossang, state legislative assembly deputy speaker Tesam Pongte and MLA Gabriel D Wangsu were also present on the occasion. (PTI)

Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India