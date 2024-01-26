Breakthrough in Tunnel 4 of Dimapur – Kohima BG line project achieved

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: In amajor step towards completion of Dimapur – Kohima new broad gauge line connectivity project, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved a major milestone in the second phase of the project. Breakthrough of tunnel 4 between Molvom – Pherima station that measures 1319 meters in length including 151 meters cut and cover was done on Wednesday.

This is the second longest tunnel in phase-II of the project. This achievement is considered a major step for connecting Kohima with the rest of the nation through Indian Railways network.

The construction of the tunnel was started from portal – 1 side on October 3, 2021. Work from Portal – 2 began on January 23 last year. The rock strata encountered is mainly shale and extremely weathered in nature with seepage of water present at few locations, inside the tunnel. To construct the tunnel railways had to face a lot of problems as continuous rains since April, 2022 and extremely poor quality of soil in tunnel 4 has led to squeezing and sliding at portal – 2 affecting the progress. Guidance from the Geological Survey of India and independent consultant were sought to solve the problems.

The average rate of underground excavation is 41.25 meters per month. The underground excavation work was executed by using New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) and by deploying 210 workers, who worked round the clock since the excavation work started. With the final breakthrough of the tunnel, underground excavation of 1168 meters has been completed. Final lining of the tunnel is targeted for completion by May this year.

Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards transformation of the northeastern states by executing several new railway line projects. Constructing new railway lines to connect all the state capitals of northeastern region is being implemented under capital connectivity projects. Construction of a new broad gauge railway line from Dimapur to Kohima in Nagaland is one such project.

The total length of project is 82.5 km (2.75 Km in Assam and 79.75 Km in Nagaland) having eight new stations namely, Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma and Zubza. The project includes 24 major bridges, 156 minor bridges, 06 road over bridges, 15 road under bridges and 21 tunnels of 31 km length. The project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 6,663 crores.

The new rail connectivity project when completed will also help in transportation of food grains, automobiles and other infrastructural and construction items to the hilly state from other parts of the country at a much cheaper cost, thereby benefitting local people. Economy of the state will receive a major boost.