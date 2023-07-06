NFR achieves breakthrough in Dimapur-Kohima tunnel 15

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: In another major step towards completion of Dimapur – Kohima new Broad Gauge Line connectivity project, NF Railway recently achieved a major milestone in the third phase of the project.

Breakthrough of Tunnel no 15 between Menguzuma and Zubza station that measures 160 meters in length got done on June 15. This achievement is considered a major step ahead for connecting Kohima with rest of the nation through Indian Railways network.

Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards transformation of the North-eastern states by executing several new railway line projects. Constructing new railway lines to connect all the state capitals of north-eastern region is going on under capital connectivity projects and constructing of a new broad gauge railway line from Dimapur to Kohima in Nagaland is one such project.

The 82.50 Km long Dimapur – Kohima new railway line project which takes off from the Dhansiri station of Assam to Zubza adjacent to Kohima is being undertaken by Northeast Frontier Railway Construction Organization at an anticipated cost of Rs. 6,663 crore. The total length of project is 82.5 km (2.75 Km in Assam and 79.75 Km in Nagaland) having 8 new stations namely Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma and Zubza. The project includes 24 major bridges, 156 minor bridges, 6 road over bridges, 15 road under bridges and 21 tunnels of 31 km length. The tunnel no 7 between Pherima to Piphema is the longest tunnel of this project which is of 6520 metre length. The project is divided into 3 phases for ease of commissioning. The first phase of 16.5 km from Dhansiri to Shokhuvi has been already completed in October, 2021. Passenger train services from Shokhuvi to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and Mendipathar in Meghalaya have been introduced recently to enhance intra-regional rail connectivity to various northeast states. The next phase from Shokhuvi to Pherima is likely to be completed very soon and the complete project up to Zubza is targeted to be completed by 2026.

The new rail connectivity project when completed will also help in transportation of food grains, automobiles and other infrastructural & construction items to the hilly state at a much cheaper cost from other parts of the country benefitting local people. Economy of the state will receive a major boost, a PR stated.