BSF and BGB hold productive coordination meeting in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Oct 23: A Sector Commander level coordination meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has held at BOP Mahenderganj in South West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

The meeting was held on Tuesday between the (BSF) and (BGB) in South West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

- Advertisement -

The BSF delegation was led by Sh Lalit Mohan Sharma, DIG, Sector HQ BSF Tura while Sarkar Mohammd Mostafir, Deputy Director General, Sector Commander BGB, Mymensingh, Bangladesh led the BGB delegates, a BSF source said.

During the meeting, the commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various border related issues such as Coordinated Border Management Plan and other matters of mutual interest, the BSF source added.

At the end of the conference, both sides expressed satisfaction with the meaningful and cordial discussions, which reflect friendly bilateral relationships between the two countries. Both sides agreed to implement the decisions taken more expeditiously. (NNN)