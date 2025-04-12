Home Assam Assam CM Sarma Praises Peaceful Response to Waqf Amendment Act Protests

Assam CM Sarma Praises Peaceful Response to Waqf Amendment Act Protests

GUWAHATI, APR 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded the state’s law enforcement and its citizens for maintaining peace and unity amid limited protests over the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act.

The Chief Minister took to social media to express satisfaction with the state’s calm response, even as the Act has sparked unrest in other parts of the country.

“Despite having nearly 40% Muslim population, Assam has remained peaceful today except isolated protests in three places involving not more than 150 participants each against the Waqf Amendment Act,” CM Sarma wrote. His message conveyed both relief and pride in the state’s collective restraint and maturity.

The Chief Minister extended special appreciation to the Assam Police for their “extensive groundwork” and preparedness that prevented any significant disruption. According to him, the proactive efforts and efficient coordination of the police were instrumental in maintaining order and ensuring the situation remained under control.

CM Sarma also highlighted the spirit of unity among the people of Assam. Emphasizing the state’s social harmony, he stated that people from all communities—regardless of caste, creed, or religion—are standing together. “People across Assam—irrespective of caste, creed, or community and religion—are united in spirit and eagerly preparing to welcome our beloved Bohag Bihu with joy and harmony,” he added.

The limited protests that did occur were confined to just three locations and were conducted peacefully without any reports of violence or unrest. Authorities continue to remain vigilant but are optimistic about a safe and celebratory atmosphere as the Bohag Bihu festival approaches.

