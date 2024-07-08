31 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 8, 2024
BSF beefs up security along Indo-Bangla border

Crackdown on smugglers launched

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, July 7: The Border Security Force (BSF) has beefed up security at sensitive outposts and launched a crackdown on smugglers and touts enabling human trafficking, a senior official said.

BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General (IG) Patel Piyush Purushottam Das said that during recent talks in Shillong with Bangladesh Border Guards, a dossier containing a list of Bangladeshi criminals operating in the border areas has been handed over to the force of the neighbouring country.

“The BGB has assured us that action would be taken against them as per the law,” Das told reporters here on Saturday.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has recently highlighted the recent spike in infiltration along the international border in the northeastern state.

Das said that both the border guarding forces have agreed to identify vulnerable stretches and conduct specially coordinated joint patrols.

He said that officers concerned have been asked to launch intelligence-based operations to nab the smugglers and touts.

He said additional teams are being deployed and special focus is being given to joint operations with state police.

Das further said physical domination has been augmented with surveillance technology which includes AI-enabled cameras and facial recognition tools. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
