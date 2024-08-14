28 C
BSF detain 10 Bangladeshi, one Indian from Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 13: The BSF and Government Railway Police has detained 10 Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout in Tripura on Tuesday.

BSF Press Release reads that on 13th August based on specific information BSF Anti human trafficking unit and intelligence unit as a part of special drive to apprehend Bangladesh Nationals carried out surveillance on suspected dropping points in small teams  in general area of Amtali and Dukli in West Tripura. “At about 5:15 AM BSF team along with sister agencies apprehended 04 Female Bangladeshi Nationals which included one baby. Subsequently based on lead, at about 8.00 AM the joint party further apprehended 06 other Bangladeshi nationals along with one suspected Indian Tout”, the press release of BSF reads. The press release further said that initially they denied of being Bangladeshi nationals and tried to stake their claims by producing fake Aadhar Cards but during preliminary questioning they accepted of being Bangladeshi Nationals. “Further questioning is under progress by BSF and Government Railway Police Force. BSF has stepped up the crackdown on the network of touts who are facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the state of Tripura”, the press release reads.

