28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 27, 2024
type here...

Manipur Security Forces Conduct Search Operations, Recover Weapons Cache

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

June 27, Thursday: Security forces in Manipur have intensified their efforts to maintain law and order through a series of search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. These operations have resulted in significant recoveries and ensured the safe movement of essential items across the state.

- Advertisement -

During the search operations, security personnel recovered a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition from Keinou Maning near High Canal in Bishnupur District. The items seized include one SMG Carbine, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, one Pompi shell, seven ILLU shells, one INSAS magazine with six live rounds, one SLR magazine, four Baofeng WT sets with a charger, nine HE 36 grenades, two grenade safety rings, two smoke bombs, one tear gas grenade, two anti-riots dual shells, three detonators, 42 rounds of ammunition, one tear smoke shell, and one rubber bullet.

In addition to the recoveries, security measures have been strengthened to ensure the safe passage of essential goods. A total of 104 vehicles along NH-37 and 425 vehicles along NH-2 carrying essential items were secured, with strict security protocols implemented in vulnerable areas. Security convoys were provided in sensitive stretches to guarantee the free and safe movement of these vehicles.

To enhance security, 127 Nakas (checkpoints) were established across various districts in both hill and valley regions. Police detained 71 individuals for violations in different parts of the state, demonstrating a zero-tolerance approach to unlawful activities.

These efforts reflect the unwavering commitment of Manipur’s security forces to uphold peace and security in the region. The successful operations and recoveries highlight the importance of vigilance and proactive measures in maintaining stability and ensuring the well-being of the state’s residents.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police Seize ₹4.5 Crore Worth of Heroin in Successful Anti-Narcotics...

The Hills Times -