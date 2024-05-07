22 C
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

IMPHAL, May 6:  A combined team of Manipur police and central forces recovered a cache of weapons, explosive materials and warlike stores during an operation in the adjoining area of Bishnupur and Kangpokpi district in the last 24 hours, the police said on Monday.

The recovered items were one carbine with two magazine, one 9mm pistol with magazine, four HE grenades, 50 rounds of live ammunition, five PEK sticks of IED weighing 750 grams, six SLR tube launcher, one 75-detonator, eight hand grenade arming ring, two ballistic cartridge, one tear gas shell, one C90 MK-3 grenade, two grenade MK-1(WP), one Bicard Strip and two walkie-talkie with one charger.

The combined team launched the joint search operation Aimol village of Kangpokpi and its adjoining Irengbam Maning in Bishnupur district acting on intelligence input, the police said.

No arrest was made during the search operation.

The seized items have been handed over to the relevant police stations for further investigation, the police added.

