CAG raps Arunachal for ‘deficiencies’ in implementing PM- Kisan yojana

ITANAGAR, Sept 7: The Comptroller and Auditor General of

India (CAG) has criticised the Arunachal Pradesh government

for “several deficiencies” while implementing the Pradhan

Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) yojana in the

northeastern state.

The CAG in its report which was tabled in the Assembly

recently highlighted “several discrepancies” while

implementing the central scheme in the state.

The scheme was launched in February 2019 and aimed at

providing income support and risk mitigation for farmers.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers get income support for

meeting expenses related to agriculture and allied activities,

as well as for domestic needs.

The scheme with cent per cent Central funding operated

under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. Under the

scheme, income support of Rs 6000 per annum is provided to

all eligible farmers across the country in three equal

instalments.

The CAG in its report alleged that there was no duly

approved alternate mechanism for identification of

beneficiaries as per the guidelines developed in the state

hampering proper implementations of the scheme.

The CAG in its audit report covering the period from 2019-20

to 2020-21 said that in the absence of an approved

mechanism for eligibility of farmers, the sole criteria for

eligibility was self-declaration forms, due to which many

“ineligible beneficiaries were extended the benefits” of the

scheme.

“The state nodal department could not provide justification

or basis for determining potential beneficiaries in the state.

Due to this, more than the total available beneficiaries

registered in two of the four sample districts. Further,

coverage of the scheme and beneficiaries yet to be

registered could not be determined,” the report alleged.

The report further said that the “self-registration process was

not properly implemented” in the state leading to undue

rejections and 90 per cent of registration attempts pending

of validation.

“A total of 373 beneficiaries were registered without

verification of appropriate authorities and benefits of Rs

28.22 lakh has already been extended to the unverified

beneficiaries. Total benefits amounting to Rs 46.98 lakh has

been extended to 572 ineligible beneficiaries,” the report

said.

It added that there was excess disbursement of Rs 95 lakh

from Public Financial Management System (PFMS) linked

scheme accounts for which the state nodal department could

not justify.

The state project monitoring unit did not undertake any

activity and there was a severe shortage in coverage of ‘five

per cent physical verification’ to be undertaken as per the

scheme guidelines, the report added.

The CAG report recommended the state government for

developing a proper alternate mechanism duly approved by

the ministry as stipulated in the guidelines for identification

of eligible beneficiaries. It also suggested to made efforts to

strengthen the verification process so as to ensure that

eligible beneficiaries are registered promptly and ineligible

ones are rejected.

“The state-level project monitoring unit should take a more

active role in monitoring of the scheme and mandatory five

per cent physical verification should be completed timely and

actionable findings should be acted upon,” the report added.

(PTI)