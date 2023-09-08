CAG raps Arunachal for ‘deficiencies’ in implementing PM- Kisan yojana

ITANAGAR, Sept 7: The Comptroller and Auditor General of
India (CAG) has criticised the Arunachal Pradesh government
for “several deficiencies” while implementing the Pradhan
Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) yojana in the
northeastern state.
The CAG in its report which was tabled in the Assembly
recently highlighted “several discrepancies” while
implementing the central scheme in the state.
The scheme was launched in February 2019 and aimed at
providing income support and risk mitigation for farmers.
Under the scheme, eligible farmers get income support for
meeting expenses related to agriculture and allied activities,
as well as for domestic needs.
The scheme with cent per cent Central funding operated
under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. Under the
scheme, income support of Rs 6000 per annum is provided to
all eligible farmers across the country in three equal
instalments.
The CAG in its report alleged that there was no duly
approved alternate mechanism for identification of
beneficiaries as per the guidelines developed in the state
hampering proper implementations of the scheme.
The CAG in its audit report covering the period from 2019-20
to 2020-21 said that in the absence of an approved
mechanism for eligibility of farmers, the sole criteria for
eligibility was self-declaration forms, due to which many
“ineligible beneficiaries were extended the benefits” of the
scheme.
“The state nodal department could not provide justification
or basis for determining potential beneficiaries in the state.
Due to this, more than the total available beneficiaries
registered in two of the four sample districts. Further,
coverage of the scheme and beneficiaries yet to be
registered could not be determined,” the report alleged.
The report further said that the “self-registration process was
not properly implemented” in the state leading to undue
rejections and 90 per cent of registration attempts pending
of validation.
“A total of 373 beneficiaries were registered without
verification of appropriate authorities and benefits of Rs
28.22 lakh has already been extended to the unverified
beneficiaries. Total benefits amounting to Rs 46.98 lakh has
been extended to 572 ineligible beneficiaries,” the report
said.
It added that there was excess disbursement of Rs 95 lakh
from Public Financial Management System (PFMS) linked
scheme accounts for which the state nodal department could
not justify.
The state project monitoring unit did not undertake any
activity and there was a severe shortage in coverage of ‘five
per cent physical verification’ to be undertaken as per the
scheme guidelines, the report added.
The CAG report recommended the state government for
developing a proper alternate mechanism duly approved by
the ministry as stipulated in the guidelines for identification
of eligible beneficiaries. It also suggested to made efforts to
strengthen the verification process so as to ensure that
eligible beneficiaries are registered promptly and ineligible
ones are rejected.
“The state-level project monitoring unit should take a more
active role in monitoring of the scheme and mandatory five
per cent physical verification should be completed timely and
actionable findings should be acted upon,” the report added.
(PTI)