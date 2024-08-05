28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 5, 2024
type here...

Call to refer LAC as India-Tibet border lauded

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Aug 4: Six Tibetan organisations have lauded Sikkim’s Rajya Sabha MP D T Lepcha for his call to refer to the Line of Actual Control as the India-Tibet border and not as the India-China border.

Lepcha, while speaking in the upper House of Parliament earlier this week, had said that the border should be referred to as the India-Tibet border and not as the India-China border and a central government instruction must be issued to Army, BRO and other agencies in this regard.

- Advertisement -

“On behalf of the entire Tibetan community of Sikkim and Tibetans residing across over the globe, we would like to thank Rajya Sabha MP Dorjee Tsering Lepcha for the immense love, support and for the bold statement,” the six Tibetan bodies said in a joint statement.

“Sir, your statement has brought so much joy and happiness in the faces of Tibetans residing all over the world. We wish you a long and healthy life and success for your future endeavours,” it added.

The press release was signed by presidents of the Tibetan Freedom Movement, Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, Gangtok, Regional Tibetan Women Association, Gangtok, Domey Association, Utsang Association and Dokham Chushi Khandruk. (PTI)

10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tourism potential of Chandi Chera in Tripura highlighted

The Hills Times -
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India