Cancer screening, awareness held in NGH

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 6: In a bid to sensitise the general populace on the importance of early detection of cancer, the State Cancer Society of Meghalaya held a one day cancer screening and awareness programme on Monday at Resubelpara Community Health Centre.

State Nodal Officer, Dr Anisha Mawlong, state cancer society of Meghalaya along with her team visited Resubelpara CHC where she actively emphasized the gathering on the importance of early cancer detection and its prevention.

In her address, Dr Mawlong informed that the mission was to sensitise the general population on cancer screening and its curability when detected early. The aim was to also detect cancer at its early stage thereby reducing the rate of cancer and mortality rate associated with the disease in the state.

Meghalaya being ranked No 1 in cancer in the country, it is therefore imperative that people should be made aware of early warning signs of cancer, do’s and don’ts and seek immediate treatment from designated hospitals within the state, added Dr Mawlong.

At present Shillong Civil Hospital, NEIGRIMS and Tura civil hospital are catering to cancer care and services.

Dr Anisha Mawlong added that in order to facilitate prevention and control of cancer in the region, district medical staffs, mid level health provider (MLHP) and ANM would be equipped with capacity building to fight against the rise of cancer.

At the grassroot level, Village health council and religious leaders shall also be imparted knowledge on the early warning signs of cancer and early detection.

At the present scenario, the state has been recording cancer of the head and neck as the most prevalent type of cancer.

Findings indicates that habitual use of betel nut and tobacco has been the rising cause of cancer related disease in the state.

Dr Anisha Mawlong further urged the gathering to do away with the fear related to cancer and take the opportunity by coming forward and getting screened for the disease being provided by the government free of cost.

Senior medical & health officer, Resubelpara CHC, Dr Rezia K Sangma elaborated the importance of cancer screening programme and early signs and symptoms of cancer.

Dr Rezia apprised the gathering that the hospital is equipped with basic testing facilities for screening of cancer and MHIS beneficiaries can avail the treatment free of cost.

She also appealed the gathering to take advantage of the programme by supporting the cause to fight against cancer.