Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee inaugurates District & Sessions Court building in NGH

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 14: Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice
Sanjib Banerjee on Saturday inaugurated the new District & Sessions
Court building at Mendipathar, Resubelpara in North Garo Hills
district.
North Garo Hills has received another milestone in its history with
the inauguration of the new District & Sessions Court building
enabling people to have access to quality justice. It may be
mentioned that the judiciary was separated from the executive in
the district on September 2, 2020.
Inviting along the small children to unveil the inauguration plaque,
the Chief Justice opined that these children who are the future
generation will one day aspire to join the offices of the justice
delivery institution.
While highlighting the priorities of the court, Chief Justice Banerjee
pointed out that the most important duty of the court is to protect
the rights of the citizens and ensure that justice is served to all
sections of the people for which all officials must work in tandem
towards providing better future for the people and care for the
vulnerable section of the society.
Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee in his speech also acknowledged the
role and contribution of women in the development of the state and
the country as a whole wherein he said that it is time to realise the
contribution of women and give them equal representation in all
spheres of life.
Banerjee expressed gratitude to the Central and state government
for their promptness in dealing with the request for sanctioning of
funds which has enabled the new district court building to see the
light of the day.
He also added that the judiciary has been able to make the
government conscious of the obligation that the judiciary owes to
the citizens which is an independent judiciary system and quality
judicial infrastructure.
Attributing the lush green landscape upon which the new Court
building is constructed, the chief justice pressed upon the gathering
to preserve and conserve the environment and stated that the
people of the area are fortunate to be living close to nature and
every effort should be made to preserve nature for the future
generation.
While concluding his speech, the chief justice urged the public to
approach the institution and seek their legal rights for which he
assured that the judiciary would provide speedy delivery of justice.
Minister of Law, Dr M. Ampareen Lyngdoh who was also present
during the programme lauded the commendable efforts of the chief
justice for his keen interest in ensuring that justice is accessible to all
corners of the state.
She informed that Rs 19.43 crore was dedicated for the completion
of the new court building in which 90% of funds was sanctioned from
the central government.
Additional funds under various central sponsored schemes have also
been released for the judicial infrastructure projects across the state.
Earlier, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh visited the Lay By Market at Sarangma
and Sambrak state seed farm at Dainadubi wherein she took stock of
the ongoing projects and assured intervention from the minister
level would be made so as to empower the people of North Garo
Hills.
Judge of Meghalaya High Court, W. Diengdoh in his address exalted
all stakeholders comprising of the officials of PWD, PHE, Power
department and other concerned departments for the successful
completion of the project.
MLA of Kharkutta Rupert Momin and Mendipathar MLA, Marthon J
Sangma also addressed the gathering wherein they credited the
Mendipathar College Governing Body for donating land for the new
court building.
Others who spoke during the programme were Ranee M
Kharsyntiew, Chief judicial magistrate, NGH and B Joshi, District &
Sessions court judge, NGH.