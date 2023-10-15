Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee inaugurates District & Sessions Court building in NGH

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 14: Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice

Sanjib Banerjee on Saturday inaugurated the new District & Sessions

Court building at Mendipathar, Resubelpara in North Garo Hills

district.

North Garo Hills has received another milestone in its history with

the inauguration of the new District & Sessions Court building

enabling people to have access to quality justice. It may be

mentioned that the judiciary was separated from the executive in

the district on September 2, 2020.

Inviting along the small children to unveil the inauguration plaque,

the Chief Justice opined that these children who are the future

generation will one day aspire to join the offices of the justice

delivery institution.

While highlighting the priorities of the court, Chief Justice Banerjee

pointed out that the most important duty of the court is to protect

the rights of the citizens and ensure that justice is served to all

sections of the people for which all officials must work in tandem

towards providing better future for the people and care for the

vulnerable section of the society.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee in his speech also acknowledged the

role and contribution of women in the development of the state and

the country as a whole wherein he said that it is time to realise the

contribution of women and give them equal representation in all

spheres of life.

Banerjee expressed gratitude to the Central and state government

for their promptness in dealing with the request for sanctioning of

funds which has enabled the new district court building to see the

light of the day.

He also added that the judiciary has been able to make the

government conscious of the obligation that the judiciary owes to

the citizens which is an independent judiciary system and quality

judicial infrastructure.

Attributing the lush green landscape upon which the new Court

building is constructed, the chief justice pressed upon the gathering

to preserve and conserve the environment and stated that the

people of the area are fortunate to be living close to nature and

every effort should be made to preserve nature for the future

generation.

While concluding his speech, the chief justice urged the public to

approach the institution and seek their legal rights for which he

assured that the judiciary would provide speedy delivery of justice.

Minister of Law, Dr M. Ampareen Lyngdoh who was also present

during the programme lauded the commendable efforts of the chief

justice for his keen interest in ensuring that justice is accessible to all

corners of the state.

She informed that Rs 19.43 crore was dedicated for the completion

of the new court building in which 90% of funds was sanctioned from

the central government.

Additional funds under various central sponsored schemes have also

been released for the judicial infrastructure projects across the state.

Earlier, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh visited the Lay By Market at Sarangma

and Sambrak state seed farm at Dainadubi wherein she took stock of

the ongoing projects and assured intervention from the minister

level would be made so as to empower the people of North Garo

Hills.

Judge of Meghalaya High Court, W. Diengdoh in his address exalted

all stakeholders comprising of the officials of PWD, PHE, Power

department and other concerned departments for the successful

completion of the project.

MLA of Kharkutta Rupert Momin and Mendipathar MLA, Marthon J

Sangma also addressed the gathering wherein they credited the

Mendipathar College Governing Body for donating land for the new

court building.

Others who spoke during the programme were Ranee M

Kharsyntiew, Chief judicial magistrate, NGH and B Joshi, District &

Sessions court judge, NGH.