CM Khandu lauds 4 athletes for clinching medals for India at 8th South Asian Karate C’ship

GUWAHATI, July 23: A total of four karate players from the state have been awarded medals at the 8th South Asian Karate Championship 2024 held in Bhutan, said Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to Mr. John Sangdo for winning the gold medal, Mr. Pama Bagang for securing the silver medal, and Miss Talo Maya & Miss Mimi Ramching for clinching the bronze medal.

Khandu conveyed his pride in the accomplishments that bring great honor to Arunachal Pradesh and the nation. Additionally, he expressed his hope for further successes in the future.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “Congratulations to Mr. John Sangdo, Mr. Pama Bagang, & Miss Talo Maya & Miss Mimi Ramching for their stellar performances at the 8th South Asian Karate Championship 2024. Your achievements bring great pride to Arunachal Pradesh & the nation. Here’s to more victories ahead!”

Meanwhile, Akumienla Limanungsang Imchen made history as the first Karate player from Nagaland to compete for India, securing a bronze medal in Senior Female Kumite category.