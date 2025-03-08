17.5 C
CM Lalduhoma urges Mizos to unite, preserve culture

AIZAWL, March 6: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday called upon different tribes of Mizo to unite and honour the rich culture and tradition of the Mizo ancestors as the northeastern state celebrated its biggest and most important festival ‘Chapchar Kut.’

Beginning from Monday, Chapchar Kut was celebrated with fanfare and cultural fervour and the final or grand celebrations were held in different parts of the state under a common theme “Zo nun ze mawi: Hawihawmna” (Mizo code of ethic: Courtesy or politeness).

Addressing the grand celebration at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl, Lalduhoma, who was the ‘Kut Pa’ (father of the festival) on the occasion, emphasised the need for preserving and valuing the rich tradition and code of ethics of the Mizo forefathers, particularly ‘Hawihawmna.’

He urged the people to revive and show the Mizo code of politeness (Hawihawmna) by using good words or politely addressing others, showing respect for elders, selfless service, mutual understanding and helping one another in time of need, which according to him, are fundamental to maintain social harmony and unity.

He also called upon ‘Zofate’ (all ethnic Mizo tribes) living in different parts of the country and abroad to keep aside their tribe-centric interests and differences and unite as a vibrant Mizo nation, on the occasion.

The chief minister also urged the young generation to work hard to lead the state towards progress.

The celebration of Chapchar Kut was marked with gaiety as thousands of people from different walks of life, dressed in traditional attires, thronged Lammual during which cultural dances, Mizo folk songs and other cultural items were performed by members of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), troupes and Mizo singers.

Cultural troupes from Fiji, Assam and Nagaland also performed on the occasion, showcasing their traditional dances.

The state’s biggest festival was also celebrated in other towns and villages across Mizoram.According to historians, Chapchar Kut is said to have originated between 1450-1700 AD, in a village called Suaipui.

When English missionaries came to Mizoram in the late 1890s, they discouraged the festival citing detrimental to Christian values.

However, it was revived in 1973 on a mass scale sans animistic practice and a pre-Christian practice of drinking rice beer or alcohol.

The festival is celebrated during March after the completion of the most arduous task of the Jhum operation, which is jungle-clearing (clearing of the remnants of burning). (PTI)

