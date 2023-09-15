COCOMI rejects AFSPA demand by Manipur tribal bodies in Imphal valley areas

IMPHAL, Sept 14: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur

Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of multiple civil bodies

based in Imphal valley, has termed the demand for re-

imposition of AFSPA in the valley areas as “totally absurd” and

“not logical.”

In a statement by its media coordinator Somendro Thokchom,

COCOMI said, “Ransoms, extortions and killings are happening

in Kuki dominated areas…there is reasonable peace in all areas

where AFSPA was lifted long time back.”

COCOMI said rampant extortion, looting in highways and

kidnappings have increased after the outbreak of the present

crisis in Kuki dominated hill areas.

This development comes after Churachandpur-based

Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Kangpokpi based

Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) demanded imposition of

AFSPA in Imphal valley in the wake of killing of three persons by

unidentified gunmen near Kharam Vaiphei on Tuesday.

In April 2022, the central government had removed the

disturbed areas tag under AFSPA from 15 police station areas of

Imphal valley. In March this year, chief minister N Biren Singh

announced withdrawal of AFSPA from another four PS areas.

Manipur government had last extended the Disturbed Areas

Act on April 1, 2023 for a period of six months in the entire

state except for areas under the jurisdiction of the 19 police

stations. (PTI)