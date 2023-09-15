COCOMI rejects AFSPA demand by Manipur tribal bodies in Imphal valley areas

IMPHAL, Sept 14: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur
Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of multiple civil bodies
based in Imphal valley, has termed the demand for re-
imposition of AFSPA in the valley areas as “totally absurd” and
“not logical.”
In a statement by its media coordinator Somendro Thokchom,
COCOMI said, “Ransoms, extortions and killings are happening
in Kuki dominated areas…there is reasonable peace in all areas
where AFSPA was lifted long time back.”
COCOMI said rampant extortion, looting in highways and
kidnappings have increased after the outbreak of the present
crisis in Kuki dominated hill areas.
This development comes after Churachandpur-based
Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Kangpokpi based
Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) demanded imposition of
AFSPA in Imphal valley in the wake of killing of three persons by
unidentified gunmen near Kharam Vaiphei on Tuesday.
In April 2022, the central government had removed the
disturbed areas tag under AFSPA from 15 police station areas of
Imphal valley. In March this year, chief minister N Biren Singh
announced withdrawal of AFSPA from another four PS areas.
Manipur government had last extended the Disturbed Areas
Act on April 1, 2023 for a period of six months in the entire
state except for areas under the jurisdiction of the 19 police
stations. (PTI)