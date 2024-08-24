Colombo calling for Tage Rita Takhe

26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu took to X to express his appreciation for Tage Rita Takhe, a woman entrepreneur from the region who has been invited by Vital Voices Global Partnership and the US Embassy in Sri Lanka to participate in the 2024 International Alumnae Component in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

He wrote on X, “Heartiest congratulations to Rita for making us so proud. Coming from the breathtaking Hong village in Ziro Valley, you have taken the entrepreneurial world by storm.”

Takhe, who did engineering in agriculture from NERIST (North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology) in Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh, brought laurels to the entire country through her wine venture.

Hit with the idea of setting up a winery while enjoying a glass of wine, Takhe used to prepare wine from fruits, particularly peach, kiwi, pear, and plum and went on to establish her own wine-making company called as Naara Aaba.

The company is also a major source of income for many households in the Ziro Valley.

The event, Vital Voices Global Partnership, to be held at NH Collection, Colombo, from August 25th to 30th, 2024, will have a series of meetings where all participants will share business and leadership best practices with fellow businesswomen from South and Central Asia.

CM Khandu further stressed the achievement of Tage Rita Takhe as a source of inspiration for all the women in the state and the country. He wrote, “As we remain committed to building a Viksit Arunachal Pradesh and Viksit Bharat under the visionary guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, I want our ‘Naari Shakti’ to come forward and make seminal contributions in realizing our common goals and well-being of all.”

He sent her the best wishes for the event while concluding the tweet.

