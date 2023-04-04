26 C
Concerted Efforts Needed To Eradicate Arunachal Drug Menace: Home Minister

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, April 3 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix on Monday appealed to people of the state to come together to fight against drug menace and said creating awareness alone cannot eradicate the problem unless it is backed by concerted efforts.

Launching an anti-drug campaign by the North Eastern Regional Youth Commission, the minister said that everyone should rise above their religious affinity and work together to fight against drug abuse on humanitarian grounds.

He advised the NERYC to have a result-oriented approach in its campaign.

The campaign is being organised by the NERYC, the official youth organisation of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of North East India in collaboration with the Itanagar Diocese.

In a discussion between the minister and the NERYC functionaries led by zonal youth president of Itanagar Diocese Ringu Tina, the visiting team also apprised him of the establishment of a drug rehabilitation centre at Dobum Village in Banderdewa near here, under the Itanagar Diocese, and another at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

“The state government has already made a stand of zero-tolerance against drug abuse,” Felix said.

He assured them of all required assistance to NERYC in its anti-drug campaign.

