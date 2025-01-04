13 C
Extremist movement sees heightened security in Tripura’s Kanchanpur

AGARTALA, Jan 3: Security has been beefed up following reports of movement of extremist groups in North Tripura’s Kanchanpur, which shares a border stretch with Bangladesh, police said on Friday.

Kanchanpur shares a 48-km international border with two Bangladesh districts – Rangamati and Khagracherri. The boundary is fenced, barring a portion of around 300 metres, he said.

“There are reports of movement of extremist groups along the international border. We, however, have no concrete inputs about their presence.

“As a precautionary measure, the BSF and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have intensified vigil along the border areas,” Superintendent of police, North District, Avinash Kumar Rai, told PTI over phone.

He asserted that the border is “totally secured”, and special operations have been initiated in “vulnerable areas of the subdivision (Kanchanpur)”.

Rai also said that the law and order situation is under control and all development work is continuing in full swing in the entire subdivision. (PTI)

