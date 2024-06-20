Coordination meet on ULB polls held in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 19: The Dimapur district administration held the district-level coordination committee meeting at the Dimapur DC’s conference hall on Wednesday for smooth and peaceful conduct of upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections in the district.

The meeting was attended by goan burhas (village heads), colony chairmen and representatives from recognised political parties.

Nagaland is going for ULB polls on June 26.

Chairing the meeting, Dimapur deputy commissioner Tinojongshi Chang, who is the convener of the committee, directed the gaon burhas and colony chairmen to uphold the sanctity of their office and remain impartial towards different political parties and to work conscientiously.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that the campaigning period is adhered to and asked the gaon burhas to keep the administration informed of any issue and assist in maintaining law and order.

He also requested the political parties to maintain decorum during canvassing to prevent any disturbances to the public. He highlighted the need for cooperation between all parties to ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly and peacefully.

Chang said the meeting was convened as per the directive of the State Election Commission.

Dimapur commissioner of police, Kevithuto Sophe requested the gaon burhas and colony chairmen and political parties to work closely with the administration and the police so that the elections can be held peacefully.

He also emphasised on the dos and don’ts of the guidance for candidates and political parties to be observed from the date of announcement of the elections till its completion.

Speaking at the meeting, returning officer for Dimapur Municipal Council, W Manpai Phom said the municipal elections were being held after over 20 years and that there were lots of apprehensions regarding the situation in Dimapur.

He requested the candidates and political parties not to resort to unfair means.

He also urged them to be the eye and ear of the government and to work together with the administration and inform the authorities of any untoward incidents.