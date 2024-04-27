24 C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Court asks Meghalaya government to look into court employees payscale

SHILLONG, April 26: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the Meghalaya government to take steps on the proposal made by the Registrar General of the High Court with regard to the proposed pay scale of Court employees in different posts.

In his judgment passed today, Justice HS Thangkhiew said, “Accordingly, in view of the submissions of the counsel for the parties, it is directed that the State respondents shall take steps, with regard to the proposal made by the Registrar General of the High Court of Meghalaya, which is in line with the Rule 15 of the High Court Rules for necessary approval. Writ petition accordingly stands closed and disposed of.”

The petition was filed by one Ronald Amos Kharsati.

An affidavit on behalf of the State respondents in compliance of the order dated 10.04.2024, has been filed today.

In the said affidavit an Office Memorandum dated 03.04.2024, issued by the Secretary, Law Department, has been annexed wherein, in partial modification to a memorandum dated 21.08.2018, the pay scale for the post of Court Officer has been upgraded to Level – 16.

Philemon Nongbri, counsel for the petitioner however has submitted that though it is well within the power of the State respondents to modify the earlier memorandum, and to upgrade the pay, the State respondents have however, not yet taken steps to comply with the suggestions, which has been forwarded by the Registrar General, High Court of Meghalaya, with regard to the proposed pay scale of Court employees in different posts.

He further submitted that this proposal has been made as per The High Court of Meghalaya (Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Officers and Staff) Rules, 2019, wherein at Rule – 15, with regard to pay and allowances, the same was made determinable by the Chief Justice from time to time, with approval by the Governor.

He therefore prayed that at this stage, the writ petition may be closed with a direction that the State respondents take steps, with regard to the proposal made by the Registrar General in his communication dated 04.04.2022.

T Yangi B, AAG assisted by I Lyngwa, GA for the State respondents has no submissions to make at this stage, but only that the writ petition may be closed allowing the State respondents to examine the matter and to take steps for consideration for approval of the said proposal. (NNN)

