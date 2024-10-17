22 C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Dhankhar lays foundation stone for Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in New Shillong.

He also launched the ‘CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge’, which is supported by IIM-Shillong, and presided over the signing of an MoU between UNDP and the Meghalaya government for promoting entrepreneurship.

The Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub will be built on a 6.54-acre plot at Rs 77.5 Cr. It will be developed as a facility for incubation, training, collaboration and industry partnerships.

Speaking at the function, Dhankhar said the empowerment of youth is the need of the hour as it will boost the economy of the country.

The Vice President believes that the Skill and Innovation Hub will have an impeccable impact on promoting entrepreneurship in the state.

He further stated that PM Modi has laid the grounds for the youth through different skilling and startup programmes, as he said that Rs 60,000 crore has been reserved for skilling 5 lakh youth in the next five years.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that Meghalaya’s young population is its strength and his government is committed to supporting entrepreneurship in a big way.

He further mentioned that to channel this strength of the youth and address the manpower shortage, the skill and innovation hub was being set up. (PTI)

