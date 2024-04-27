Indefinite shutdown of business establishments begins in Dimapur over extortion

KOHIMA, April 26: An indefinite shutdown of shops and other business establishments began in Nagaland’s commercial capital Dimapur on Friday, protesting against extortion by underground groups.

The shutter-down call was given by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). Business associations in other districts also extended support and went for a day-long shutdown.

The DCCI said the decision was taken as there was “no end in sight to the unabated multiple taxation, intimidation and summons” by the groups.

Urging the state government to take immediate steps, the DCCI said the law enforcement agencies can no longer afford to ignore what the business community was going through.

It urged civil society organisations and the people to bear with the inconveniences and to lend support to their cause.

DCCI president Akashe K Zhimomi said the situation was peaceful.

Asked if there was any response from the state government, Zhimomi said they are still waiting for it.

In the state capital, the Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industries imposed a 12-hour shutdown of all commercial establishments, barring pharmacies and hotels. Even street vendors stayed away.

The situation was similar in most of the other districts.

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) termed the shutdown “totally justified”, and said extortions and harassment meted out to the business community cannot be tolerated any further.

It said that if the DCCI’s grievances are not addressed by the government at the appropriate time, the CNCCI will step up the agitation and go for an indefinite shutdown across the state from Saturday. (PTI)