24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...

Indefinite shutdown of business establishments begins in Dimapur over extortion

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, April 26: An indefinite shutdown of shops and other business establishments began in Nagaland’s commercial capital Dimapur on Friday, protesting against extortion by underground groups.

The shutter-down call was given by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). Business associations in other districts also extended support and went for a day-long shutdown.

- Advertisement -

The DCCI said the decision was taken as there was “no end in sight to the unabated multiple taxation, intimidation and summons” by the groups.

Urging the state government to take immediate steps, the DCCI said the law enforcement agencies can no longer afford to ignore what the business community was going through.

It urged civil society organisations and the people to bear with the inconveniences and to lend support to their cause.

DCCI president Akashe K Zhimomi said the situation was peaceful.

- Advertisement -

Asked if there was any response from the state government, Zhimomi said they are still waiting for it.

In the state capital, the Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industries imposed a 12-hour shutdown of all commercial establishments, barring pharmacies and hotels. Even street vendors stayed away.

The situation was similar in most of the other districts.

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) termed the shutdown “totally justified”, and said extortions and harassment meted out to the business community cannot be tolerated any further.

- Advertisement -

It said that if the DCCI’s grievances are not addressed by the government at the appropriate time, the CNCCI will step up the agitation and go for an indefinite shutdown across the state from Saturday. (PTI)

Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur: 33.22 pc voter turnout recorded till 11 am

The Hills Times -
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power