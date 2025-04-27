24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Dirang forest fire brought under control

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 26: The massive forest fire that had broken out on Thursday afternoon in Nadipar near here in West Kameng district was finally brought under control on Friday evening after a gruelling 15 hours of efforts, involving security forces, the local administration, and local residents.

According to DDMO Mindu Yangzom, the fire, which started at around 2:30 pm on Thursday due to an electric short-circuit in a residential area near the ADC office, quickly spread to nearby forest areas.

A joint operation was launched to tackle the blaze, involving personnel from the ITBP, the SSB, and the Sikh Regiment, and members of the general administration, the Disaster Management Department, the Power and the PHE Departments, the SDRF, police, and local residents.

The operation involved 210 ITBP jawans led by Commandant Thoudam S Mangang, 250 SSB jawans led by Commandant Anil Kumar Yadav, and 50 jawans with two officers from the Sikh Regiment under the Baisakhi Brigade.

Three fire tenders and four water tankers were pressed into service to combat the fire until 1 am.

On the second day, 50 ITBP jawans, 35 SSB jawans, 35 jawans from the Sikh Regiment, and members of the SDRF, the police, and the Disaster Management Department, with the support of three fire tenders and two water tankers, managed to bring the fire under control by Friday evening, significantly reducing the threat to nearby residential areas.

However, some areas are still smouldering near the Regional Apple Nursery, Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture, and behind Zimthung, approximately 700 metres from the nearest human settlement.

Dr Darge Tsering, on behalf of the Dirang administration, commended the bravery and cooperation shown by all involved in dousing the forest fire.

“Their combined efforts were crucial in preventing further damage and ensuring the safety of the local population,” he said. (agencies)

10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
