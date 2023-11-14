Diwali crackers led fire kills 5 of family in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, Nov 13: Five members of a family, including three
children, were charred to death when a fire a broke out at
Naharbari area of Nagaland’s Dimapur district, an official said
on Monday.
The incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday, when the
blaze ripped through rows of thatched houses inhabited by
people from a non-Naga community, he said.
Bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations is likely to
have triggered the blaze, the Fire & Emergency Services
official said.
Around 50 families have been affected due to the fire, he
said, adding, six fire tenders managed to put out the flames
after nearly two hours.
The official, however, said the exact cause of the fire will be
known after an investigation is carried out.
The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to police.
(PTI)