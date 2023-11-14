Diwali crackers led fire kills 5 of family in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, Nov 13: Five members of a family, including three

children, were charred to death when a fire a broke out at

Naharbari area of Nagaland’s Dimapur district, an official said

on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday, when the

blaze ripped through rows of thatched houses inhabited by

people from a non-Naga community, he said.

Bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations is likely to

have triggered the blaze, the Fire & Emergency Services

official said.

Around 50 families have been affected due to the fire, he

said, adding, six fire tenders managed to put out the flames

after nearly two hours.

The official, however, said the exact cause of the fire will be

known after an investigation is carried out.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to police.

(PTI)