Dimapur police remind on ban on firecracker bursting

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 28: With the festive season approaching and in reiteration of its earlier order, the Dimapur police commissionerate reminded people on the ban on bursting firecrackers on Monday.

“In order to ensure safe and eco-friendly environment, it is appealed to all the citizens to be responsible and desist from the use of firecrackers as it is not only environmentally hazardous but can cause significant stress, fear and other health-related issues in animals and humans due to its loud explosion and toxic gases,” Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie said in an advisory on Monday.

However, the advisory said, on Diwali days or any other festivals like Gurupurab when such fireworks generally take place, it would be strictly from 8 pm till 10 pm only. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, it would be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am only, it added.

Sophie said no items(s) other than the reduced emission firecrackers (improved crackers) and reduced emission firecrackers (green crackers: safe water and air sprinklers) as prescribed and approved by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (ESO) will be used during the permitted hours.

Stating that the sale of firecrackers will only be through licensed traders, he affirmed to ensure that the traders are selling only those firecrackers which are permissible.

The advisory also said no fireworks will be allowed to be burst in silence zones such as an area 100 meters away from hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health care centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other area that may be declared as a silence zone by the authorities concerned.

Further, it added that manufacture, sale and use of Joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris) or fireworks containing barium salts/lithium/arsenic/antimony/led/mercury or firecrackers generating noise level exceeding 125 dB (AI) or 145 dB (C)pk at 4 meters distance from the point of bursting will be strictly prohibited.

Sophie warned that anyone found violating the order would be penalised as per the provisions of the law.