Driver injured along Imphal-Jiribam section

IMPHAL, April 17: A driver was injured after he was hit by bullets fired by armed miscreants towards Imphal-bound oil tankers and loaded trucks along Imphal-Jiribam section of NH-37 in Tamenglong district on Tuesday, damaging some oil tankers including a bullet tanker (bulk LPG carrier).

Hours after the attack, panic buyers stormed at petrol retail outlets across the valley districts to fill up their vehicle fuel tanks fearing closure of the outlets.

Reports said that the armed miscreants attacked the Imphal-bound vehicles escorted by CRPF personnel at a place between Tollen Kuki village and Keimai under Tousem police station of Tamenglong district today, around 10 am.

The driver sustained bullet injuries on one of his legs, the reports said. Security forces immediately rushed them to a hospital in Jiribam district. Their condition of the driver was stated to be out of danger.

Four oil tankers loaded with petrol and diesel and a bullet tanker were damaged after the bullets fired by the armed miscreants hit, causing leakage of the vehicle fuels and LPG.

The reports also said that the tankers escorted by a convoy of the CRPF were heading to Imphal along with trucks loaded with essential commodities from Jiribam today morning.

While heading toward Imphal, the armed miscreants opened fire several rounds of shots targeting the tyres and tanks hitting four oil tankers and a bullet tanker by the bullets, the reports added. (NNN)