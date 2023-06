SHILLONG, June 29 (NNN): Three drug traffickers including a woman were arrested with heroin in Shillong on Wednesday.

The three persons were apprehended by the ANTF East Khasi Hills at Nongrim Hills, according to superintendent of police of the district, S Nongtnger.

Ten soap cases containing heroin weighing 114.97 grams, a two-wheeler, 3 mobile phones, one bank passbook and one backpack were recovered from their possession, he said.

