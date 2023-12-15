Drugs worth Rs 190 crore seized in Nagaland in 2023: DGP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: The Director-General of Police (DGP) of Nagaland, Rupin Sharma, announced that a total of 456 individuals have been arrested, and drugs valued at Rs 190 crore have been seized in the state this year. Addressing a press conference, the DGP revealed that 318 cases were registered in connection with these arrests and seizures.

The seized drugs included 1,171 kg of ganja, 32 kg of opium, 26.63 kg of heroin, and 5.46 kg of brown sugar. The DGP emphasized the commitment to achieving a drug-free Nagaland, aligning with the central government’s goal of a drug-free nation by 2047.

In a notable case, 12 people were arrested in the Zubza police station area in Kohima district, leading to the discovery of an inter-state drug racket operating in Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Nagaland. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

To combat the drug menace, the state police are implementing various measures, including awareness campaigns, inter-department coordination, improved investigation and prosecution, and technological upgrades. The extensive use of technology and inter-state coordination has yielded positive results, the DGP stated.

Sharma highlighted that eight police personnel directly or indirectly involved in drug smuggling and abuse have been dismissed from service. Additionally, three employees from different government departments have been found involved in drug-related activities.