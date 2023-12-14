16 C
Nagaland: Drugs worth Rs 190 crore seized in 2023, says DGP Rupin Sharma

HT Digital,

Kohima, Dec 14: The Director-General of Police (DGP) in Nagaland, Rupin Sharma, reported on Wednesday that 456 individuals have been arrested this year with drugs worth Rs 190 crore seized.

In total, 318 cases have been registered in relation to these arrests and seizures. The confiscated drugs include 1,171 kg of ganja, 32 kg of opium, 26.63 kg of heroin and 5.46 kg of brown sugar.

Sharma emphasized the commitment to a drug-free Nagaland in accordance with the Centre’s objective of a drug-free India by 2047. A significant arrest of 12 individuals from the Zubza police station area in Kohima district led to the exposure of an inter-state racket operating in Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab and Nagaland.

The state police are implementing a range of measures to combat the drug problem, including awareness campaigns, inter-departmental coordination, improved investigation and prosecution, and technology enhancement.

Sharma also revealed that eight police personnel directly or indirectly involved in drug smuggling and abuse have been dismissed, and three government department employees have been found involved.

