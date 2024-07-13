34 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 13, 2024
East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Issues Notice to Telecom Service Providers for Tower Safety

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 13, Saturday: In a recent directive, the Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of East Khasi Hills District has issued a notice to all telecom service providers in the area. The notice emphasizes the necessity for regular inspections and maintenance of telecom towers.

Providers are instructed to repair or dismantle any non-functional or dilapidated towers to prevent potential collapses during strong winds or heavy rainfall, which could result in property damage, injury, or loss of life. Non-compliance will lead to legal consequences in the event of such damages.

The directive highlights the importance of proactive measures in ensuring the safety of telecom infrastructure, especially in light of recent weather patterns. By addressing potential hazards before they escalate, the district aims to safeguard the community and infrastructure.

Telecom providers are urged to adhere strictly to these guidelines to avoid severe penalties and contribute to community safety. The notice also underscores the district’s commitment to disaster preparedness and risk mitigation, reinforcing the necessity for ongoing vigilance and responsible management of telecom assets.

 

