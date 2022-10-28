21 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 28, 2022
type here...

Efforts on to support families affected by cyclone Sitrang in Meghalaya: CM

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Shillong, Oct 27: With Cyclone Sitrang leaving a trail of destruction in Meghalaya, chief minister Conrad K Sangma has said that efforts are being made to ensure all support to the affected families.

The chief minister said he had reviewed the situation in the northeastern state in the aftermath of the cyclone at a meeting attended by deputy commissioners of all 12 districts.

- Advertisement -

“The revenue and disaster management departments are working full swing and efforts are being made to provide all support to the affected families. All deputy commissioners are working to ensure as much relief as possible to those hit by the cyclone,” he said on Wednesday.

Cyclone Sitrang had hurtled through the state in the early hours of Tuesday damaging hundreds of houses and uprooting electric poles. The accompanying rain triggered flash floods that destroyed paddy and potato crops.

Stating that the power supply has been hit in the state by the cyclonic storm, he said the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited is working to restore them on a priority basis.

 

- Advertisement -

Most of the lines have been restored and the situation is ‘more or less’ returning to normal, the chief minister said.

At least four districts had ordered that schools be closed on Tuesday as the Met department forecast heavy rainfall with strong winds in the eastern districts bordering Bangladesh. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Zimbabwe Cause Massive Upset, Beat Pakistan By One Run

The Hills Times - 0