Engineering student found dead in Shillong college

SHILLONG, May 6: An engineering student was found dead in the hostel of her college in Shillong on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened at the Shillong Polytechnic in the Mawlai police station area, they said.

The body of the 24-year-old woman, a student of civil engineering, was found hanging with a ‘gamocha’ or towel from the window grill, they added.

Police said they suspect that the woman, a resident of Tura in West Garo Hills, died by suicide.

The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the death, they said.

WL Warjri, the principal of Shillong Polytechnic, said, “Personally, I am saddened, and the entire institute is shocked to lose such a precious young life”.

He said the victim was in the fourth term of her civil engineering course.

Pynjanailang Garod, the warden of the girls’ hostel, said, “She was a girl who was always smiling.” (PTI)