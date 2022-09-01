ENPO Resolves To Not Take Part In Any Election Till Statehood Demand Met

Kohima, Aug 31: The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) has unanimously resolved not to participate in State and Central elections unless its demand for separate statehood is fulfilled.

A joint consultative meeting with leaders of the ENPO, tribal bodies, and other frontal organisations was held in Dimapur, following which the resolution was adopted unanimously, a press release said.

“People of Eastern Nagaland shall not participate in any election process of the State and Centre until and unless the demand for a separate statehood of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ is fulfilled,” it said.

Members of ENPO alleged that their region has been left behind in all aspects of development, including education and infrastructure.

The organisation had first made the demand for separate statehood in 2010.

Assembly elections in Nagaland are due early next year. (PTI)