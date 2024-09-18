Ex-GOC-in-C Warns of Possible Chinese Role in Manipur Unrest

HT Digital

September 18, Wednesday: During a recent public address, a former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) expressed concerns over China’s potential involvement in the ongoing unrest in Manipur. He suggested that China could be playing a behind-the-scenes role in instigating tensions, thereby destabilizing the region. This comment has sparked discussions about the broader implications of foreign interference in India’s internal matters.

The ex-GOC-in-C pointed to China’s long-standing interest in influencing India’s northeastern states, highlighting the geographical proximity of Manipur to China and Myanmar. He speculated that China’s strategic goal could be to create internal discord, which would benefit its geopolitical objectives.

Although there has been no concrete evidence of direct Chinese involvement, the possibility of foreign interference in regional conflicts is a serious concern for India’s security apparatus. The unrest in Manipur, which has led to widespread violence and discontent, may provide a fertile ground for external actors to exploit vulnerabilities.

The retired military officer’s remarks have drawn attention to the need for stronger border management and diplomatic strategies to counter potential external threats. Security experts are calling for heightened surveillance and intelligence-sharing mechanisms to prevent any foreign powers from exacerbating domestic tensions.

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence and political instability for months, with the situation showing little signs of resolution. While the central government and local authorities work towards restoring peace, any external interference could complicate the efforts.

The statements by the former GOC-in-C underscore the importance of staying vigilant against external manipulation as India navigates its internal challenges.