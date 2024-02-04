12 C
Fencing at India-Myanmar border will further complicate Naga issue: NSCN-K (YA)

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 3: The Yung Aung faction of the NSCN (K) issued a warning that the government of India’s move to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) will not serve any purpose but will only invite provocation and further complicate the Naga issue.

It condemned the recent move of the government of India to erect “separation fence over the imposed boundary”, calling it another attempt to justify and legalise its “occupation of the Naga country”.

In a release on Saturday, the group said the Nagas have been free since ancient times and they had never bowed down to anybody nor sought permission to travel within “our country”.

According to the group, this move to physically divide the Naga family on the pretext of security and drug control is not only absurd and unacceptable but also undermines the Naga people’s struggle for sovereignty.

It said despite Union home minister Amit Shah’s feverish imagination, the Nagas on both sides of the “imposed border” will not simply allow this separation fence to violate “our rights” and threaten “our future and ways of life”.

Saying that the Nagas never asked for so-called FMR in the first place, it said such laws which can be easily implemented or scrapped at will are meaningless for them.

“Having sovereign right, our people will not allow to dictate their ability to commute freely,” the release said.

“Today, our free movement has been restricted to the core by hundreds of Indian checkpoints and obstacles throughout the Naga country. This level of repression has caused deep trauma and insecurity among our people for last many decades,” the group said.

It said “every action taken by India crosses the redline”, adding any of these actions will not go unchallenged.

It appreciated and thanked all the Nagas from every nook and corner of “our country” for their united voice against this “illegal policy”.

