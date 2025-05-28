25.7 C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Five militants arrested in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, May 27: Five militants belonging to several proscribed outfits in Manipur were arrested in Thoubal, Tengnoupal and Kakching districts, police said on Tuesday.

These arrests were made as part of the ongoing intelligence-based combing and search operations in the state, a senior officer said.

Two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were apprehended from Samaram Lamkhai in Thoubal, he said.

They were involved in extortion activities, and two demand letters of KCP (PWG) were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Security forces also apprehended two members of the proscribed Peoples’ Liberation Army from Moirengthel village near the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal, he said.

One active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA) was arrested from Chajing Khunou area in Kakching.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

