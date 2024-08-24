26 C
Flash flood in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, Aug 23: A flash flood claimed the life of an elderly man. He was washed away by flooding water from the Ningdangke stream in the Tuensang district of Nagaland on Thursday, reports said today.

A sudden and heavy downpour of rain in the afternoon of Thursday in the Chessore area of Tuensang caused a flash flood.

The reports said the victim was a retired pipe fitter from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), identified as Mukhe Yimkhiung. 

Later, his body was recovered in the evening several hundred metres away from where he was washed away. (NNN)

