28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Six minors rescued after escaping from State Home for Women and Children

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 12: Six minor girls who escaped from the State Home for Women and Children in Nagaon were rescued by the Chaparmukh Railway Police on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

According to the Chaparmukh Railway Police, a team led by inspector Mukesh Kumar Rajakar rescued the distressed minor girls during a routine check on train number 05504 at the railway station. The girls had escaped from the State Home for Women and Children on Wednesday morning. The authorities at the State Home had filed a complaint at the Itachali Police Outpost in Nagaon on the same day.

Following the complaint, Nagaon police launched a search operation and, with the assistance of the Railway Police, successfully rescued the minor girls on Thursday. They have since been handed over to the authorities of the State Home. The reasons behind the escape are yet to be determined. However, concerned citizens have alleged that the incident occurred due to inadequate security measures at the State Home. It is worth mentioning that similar incidents have occurred at the State Home in the past.

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Border & remote regions seen tremendous growth: CM Khandu

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India