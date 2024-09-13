Six minors rescued after escaping from State Home for Women and Children

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 12: Six minor girls who escaped from the State Home for Women and Children in Nagaon were rescued by the Chaparmukh Railway Police on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

According to the Chaparmukh Railway Police, a team led by inspector Mukesh Kumar Rajakar rescued the distressed minor girls during a routine check on train number 05504 at the railway station. The girls had escaped from the State Home for Women and Children on Wednesday morning. The authorities at the State Home had filed a complaint at the Itachali Police Outpost in Nagaon on the same day.

Following the complaint, Nagaon police launched a search operation and, with the assistance of the Railway Police, successfully rescued the minor girls on Thursday. They have since been handed over to the authorities of the State Home. The reasons behind the escape are yet to be determined. However, concerned citizens have alleged that the incident occurred due to inadequate security measures at the State Home. It is worth mentioning that similar incidents have occurred at the State Home in the past.