28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Arunachal Governor praises ITBP

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Sept 12: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik appreciated the role of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the state.

Interacting with ITBP NE Frontier Headquarters Inspector General Dr Akun Sabharwal, who called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, Parnaik praised ITBP’s professionalism, commitment to their duties and responsibilities and their support in providing assistance to the local population, a communiqué said.

- Advertisement -

The duo also discussed various topics, including the development of Vibrant Border Villages, enhancing security, and improving communication infrastructure in border areas.

Emphasising the importance of national interest and mutual benefit, the governor urged Dr Sabharwal to advise his personnel to actively motivate local youth to join the armed forces.

Sabharwal, who assumed charge of the NE Frontier Headquarters recently, assured the governor that he would address the points raised during their discussion, the communiqué added. (PTI)

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Border & remote regions seen tremendous growth: CM Khandu

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India