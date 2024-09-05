28 C
FOCS demands resignation of security advisor

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Sept 4: Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) said that miscreants set ablaze a house of a retired Manipur Police officer which is located near Jakuradhor Bazar under Borobekra Sub-division in Jiribam district on Wednesday’s wee hours.

Condemning the incident in the strongest terms, FOCS, in a press release, stated that the Central forces deployed in the area and Manipur Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh should be held responsible for the unfortunate incident, demanding the resignation of the latter.

FOCS went on to maintain that the non-natives had already outnumbered the natives in the Jiribam district while adding that it has been keeping an eye on the district since the eruption of the Manipur crisis so as to prevent it from falling into the hands of their adversaries.

FOCS also accused the Chin-Kuki-Zo people of trying to capture the Imphal-Jiribam road (national highway).

Further alleging that the “Kuki terrorists” have been repeatedly burning the Meitei houses situated under the jurisdiction of Borobekra Sub-Division, FOCS decried that the Central forces deployed in the area are only remaining a mute spectator when such incidents are happening.   

FOCS then accused the Central forces of completely failing to control the situation over there and asked them to leave the state if they were going to remain mute. (NNN)

