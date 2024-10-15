26 C
Food poisoning after chana misture consumption in Meghalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 14: More than 80 people have been confirmed of food poisoning after consuming chana mixture in Adokgre, North Garo Hills.

As per report received that on October 9, a football match was being held at Chenangre Stadium, Adokgre where people from the area who came to watch the football match fell ill after consuming a reportedly contaminated chana mixture from a local vendor.

The affected people were rushed to the Adokgre PHC but due to seriousness of few cases, 6 of them had to be referred to Guwahati and Goalpara hospitals for further treatment.

Meanwhile, latest ground report and inputs received from the medical department stated that the affected people were out of danger.

In this regard, an enquiry into the incident has been initiated by the District Administration, North Garo Hills.

The samples of the consumed food particles have also been sent to Shillong for laboratory testing.

The inquiry report as well as the in depth report of the lab testing is being awaited.

