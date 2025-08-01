Four killed, including TSR Jawan, in late-night crash

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 31: Four people, including a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan, lost their lives in a tragic road accident late Wednesday night in the Chirakuti area of Tripura’s Unakoti district.

According to Tripura Police, the incident occurred when a speeding private Innova lost control, rammed into a divider, hit a security vehicle, and eventually plunged into a roadside drain.

DIG Rati Ranjan Debnath, who visited the scene along with Unakoti Superintendent of Police Sudhambika R, said the mishap took place while police personnel were attending to a vehicle facing mechanical issues during night patrol duty.

“Suddenly, a fast-approaching vehicle from the opposite direction hit the divider and crashed into the police personnel. TSR jawan Milan Debbarma was flung nearly 20 feet and died on the spot. The car then collided with a police van, which was severely damaged, before falling into a drain. Several others sustained injuries,” the DIG said.

Police teams responded swiftly, rushing the injured to the hospital.

Two of the injured died during treatment.

Dr Rohan Pal, Medical Superintendent of Unakoti District Hospital, confirmed that out of the three occupants of the Innova, two were declared dead at the scene, while the third—initially referred to Silchar in Assam—succumbed to injuries later.