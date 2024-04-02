Gang members nabbed in Imphal

IMPHAL, April 1: Police in Imphal West district have arrested two members of a “gang” including a teenager with arms and ammunition.

“One of the arrested members is only 18 years old”, the police said on Monday.

While accusing them to be the members of the Salailen Mapari Kangleipak Defence Force, the police said that the arrestees are part of a gang “Salailen Mapari (Kangleipak Defence Force) and involved in theft, extortion and anti-social activities.

One .32 pistol with one magazine, one 9mm pistol with one magazine loaded with four 9mm ammunition, one SBBL gun mounted with one telescope, one Chinese hand grenade and five wireless sets were recovered from the possessions of the two members along with some other materials including seal and letterheads of the group, the police said.

It also said that one round seal of Salailen Mapari KDF, one blue flag of Salailen Mapari KDF, one each of camouflage cap, jacket, BP black vest, camouflage full shirt and trouser, eight letter heads of Salailen Mapari Kangleipak Defence Force signed by its chairman H Lalloiba and president O Meetei, eight letter heads of Salailen Mapari Kangleipak Defence Force signed by president O Meetei, one EECO van silver in colour, and one Himalayan Royal Enfield motorcycle were also recovered.

They were arrested during a counter insurgency operation at Kombirei Colony under Lamphel police station of Imphal West district on Sunday, the police said. (NNN)