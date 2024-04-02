25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
type here...

Gang members nabbed in Imphal

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, April 1: Police in Imphal West district have arrested two members of a “gang” including a teenager with arms and ammunition.

“One of the arrested members is only 18 years old”, the police said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

While accusing them to be the members of the Salailen Mapari  Kangleipak Defence Force, the police said that the arrestees are part of a gang “Salailen Mapari (Kangleipak Defence Force) and involved in theft, extortion and anti-social activities.

One .32 pistol with one magazine, one 9mm pistol with one magazine loaded with four 9mm ammunition, one SBBL gun mounted with one telescope, one Chinese hand grenade and five wireless sets were recovered from the possessions of the two members along with some other materials including seal and letterheads of the group, the police said.

It also said that one round seal of Salailen Mapari KDF, one blue flag of Salailen Mapari KDF, one each of camouflage cap, jacket, BP black vest, camouflage full shirt and trouser, eight letter heads of Salailen Mapari  Kangleipak Defence Force signed by its chairman H Lalloiba and president O Meetei, eight letter heads of Salailen Mapari  Kangleipak Defence Force signed by president O Meetei, one EECO van silver in colour, and one Himalayan Royal Enfield motorcycle were also recovered.

They were arrested during a counter insurgency operation at Kombirei Colony under Lamphel police station of Imphal West district on Sunday, the police said. (NNN)

Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands 10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala 12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime