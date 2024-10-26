Giriraj Singh inaugurates NIFT Shillong, emphasises Northeast’s textile significance

SHILLONG, Oct 25: Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh emphasised the importance of innovation and the role of Northeast India in the country’s textile industry.

The Union Minister was speaking at the official inauguration of the permanent campus of National Institute of Fashion Technology in Shillong on Friday, alongside the 12th convocation ceremony for the 123 graduating class of 2024.

The Union Minister further highlighted the significant contribution of the Northeastern region to the textile sector, noting that handloom, technical textiles, and handicrafts account for over ₹45,000 crore in exports. “The Northeast plays a vital role in our billion-dollar market,” he stated, reinforcing the notion that the region is essential to the department’s identity.

Expressing his delight in attending the vibrant programme, he said, “Today marks a pivotal moment for NIFT Shillong, where we not only inaugurate a state-of-the-art campus but also celebrate the culmination of years of hard work by our graduates. Your journey does not end here; it begins anew. Embrace the challenges ahead and strive to innovate and inspire. The future of fashion is in your hands.”

During his address, the Minister further highlighted the need for technology in design, stating, “If our students create beautiful designs through hard work, we must equip them with tools and technology to protect their creativity.”

Recalling his initial days in the department, he said, “I will elevate this department to a level where it is recognised across the country and the world.” Recounting his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, “After agriculture, the most significant employment opportunities lie in textiles.”

Hinting on the huge potential of the textile industry in India, he said that India’s textile industry is expected to grow to 350 billion US dollars by 2030 generating crores of jobs in the process.

He also highlighted the necessity of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the design process, reflecting the Prime Minister’s belief that “design permeates all sectors, especially fashion, which will be our strength.”

Singh also lauded VisionNxt, a pioneering initiative by NIFT stating, “We need not depend on other nations,” announcing plans to establish NIFT campuses outside India. He expressed hope of India being recognised by its Bharat brand and green sustainable textile products on the world stage as he urged the students, “Whichever company or brand you work with, take the Bharat brand with you wherever you go.” He also said that VisioNxt, the Indigenous trend forecasting initiative, will fulfil the fashion aspirations of the people of this country. (NNN)